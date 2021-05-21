Graves at home of former El Salvador police officer investigated as possible femicide

El Salvador officials said on Thursday they were excavating graves discovered at the house of a former police officer that contained as many as 40 bodies, most of them believed to be women.

Exhuming all the bodies could take another month, authorities said. The remains of at least 24 people have been recovered so far at the house in the municipality of Chalchuapa, about 48 miles (78km) northwest of the capital, San Salvador.

At least 10 people are facing charges, according to the office of the attorney-general, including a former police officer, Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, whose home is on the same site as the graves.

Neither Osorio nor his lawyer could immediately be reached for comment.