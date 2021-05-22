World

Gaza ceasefire holding as Egyptian mediators consult Hamas, Israel

22 May 2021 - 11:41 By Reuters
A satellite view shows aftermath of the damage in and around Gaza City after the past 11 days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians May 20, 2021.
A satellite view shows aftermath of the damage in and around Gaza City after the past 11 days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians May 20, 2021.
Image: Satellite image/ 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip held into Saturday as officials said Egyptian mediators conferred with the sides on securing longer-term calm.

The ceasefire began before dawn on Friday, ending 11 days of cross-border shelling exchanges that caused fresh devastation in Gaza, shook up Israel and raised international concern about a slide into wider regional conflict.

Egypt, which mediated the halt to the fighting with US support, sent a delegation to Israel at around noon on Friday to discuss ways of firming up the ceasefire, including with aid for Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas officials told Reuters.

The delegates have since been shuttling between Israel and Gaza, with talks continuing on Saturday, the officials said.

Despite confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at a Jerusalem holy site on Friday, there were no reports of Hamas rocket launches from Gaza or Israeli military strikes on the enclave as of Saturday morning.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Washington would work with the United Nations on bringing humanitarian and reconstruction assistance to Gaza, with safeguards against funds being used to arm Hamas, which the West deems a terrorist group.

Gaza medical officials put the Palestinian death toll from Israeli air and artillery strikes at 248, including 66 children.

Israel said its forces killed more than 200 fighters from Hamas and allied faction Islamic Jihad, and that at least 17 civilian fatalities in Gaza were caused by militants' rockets falling short.

Palestinian attacks killed 13 people in Israel, including two children, a soldier and three foreign workers, medics said.  

READ MORE:

Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting

An Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday, but Hamas warned it still had its "hands on the trigger" and demanded Israel end ...
News
1 day ago

Hamas official predicts ceasefire soon in Israel-Gaza conflict

A senior Hamas official predicted a ceasefire within days in the Israel-Gaza conflict, after US President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister ...
News
2 days ago

Ceasefire still elusive in Israel-Gaza fighting

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants kept up cross-border rocket fire on Wednesday, with no firm sign of any imminent ...
News
3 days ago

Egypt to allocate $500m for Gaza rebuilding effort

Egypt will allocate $500m (R6,9bn) for rebuilding efforts in the Gaza strip following Israeli air strikes, the Egyptian presidency said on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

No sign of a ceasefire as Israel-Gaza fighting rages on

Israeli forces pounded Gaza with air strikes and Hamas militants renewed cross-border rocket attacks on Wednesday, pressing on with a conflict that ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Asset Forfeiture Unit in KZN grabs five planes, a car and 11 pieces ... South Africa
  2. R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death South Africa
  3. Bid to stop coronation of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king in court South Africa
  4. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  5. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X