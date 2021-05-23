World

US CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

23 May 2021 - 08:10 By Reuters
The CDC said the cases typically occurred within four days after receiving the mRNA vaccines. It did not specify which vaccines.
Some teenagers and young adults who received Covid-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly adolescents and young adults, and predominantly male, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said.

CDC monitoring systems had not found more cases than would be expected in the population, but members of the committee on vaccinations felt that healthcare providers should be made aware of the reports of the “potential adverse event,” the committee said in the statement.

It did not say how many people had been affected and recommended further investigation.

The CDC said the cases typically occurred within four days after receiving the mRNA vaccines. It did not specify which vaccines. The US has given emergency authorisation to two mRNA vaccines, from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech .

Israel's Health Ministry in April said it was examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer's vaccine, though it had not yet drawn any conclusions. Most of the cases in Israel were reported among people up to age 30.

Pfizer at the time said it had not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be the case in the general population and that a causal link to the vaccine had not been established.

Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

The CDC in late April, after news of the Israeli investigation, said it did not see a link between the two.

Earlier this month US regulators expanded authorisation of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

The New York Times earlier reported on the CDC statement.

