World

Nepal says Everest climbing continues despite reports of Covid-19

24 May 2021 - 13:36 By Reuters
Mount Everest in Nepal. File photo.
Mount Everest in Nepal. File photo.
Image: Daniel Prudek /123rf.com

A Nepali government official said on Monday that many foreign climbers were continuing their attempts to summit Mount Everest despite reports of a Covid-19 outbreak at the base camp of the world's tallest peak.

In April, a Norwegian climber was evacuated from the base camp of the 8,848m mountain and flown to Kathmandu, where he tested positive for Covid-19. He has since returned home.

Lukas Furtenbach, of the Austrian Furtenbach Adventures company, evacuated his team from the mountain this month saying there was a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases at the base camp.

“So far we have about 100 confirmed cases in Everest base camp, confirmed by doctors, by hospitals, by insurance companies, by expedition leaders, by helicopter pilots who are flying out the patients and of course by the climbers themselves,” Furtenbach told Reuters TV in Kathmandu on Monday.

Nepal has a mountain to climb in the fight against Covid

Bring back your empty oxygen tanks to help conquer Covid, Nepal urges Everest climbers
World
1 week ago

But Mira Acharya, a director at the department of tourism that oversees climbing activities in Nepal's mountains, said the government had not received any notice of a Covid-19 outbreak at the Everest base camp and that expeditions were continuing through the climbing season that ends next week.

When asked about the 100 cases mentioned by Furtenbach, she said: “We have not received any report about that.

“Even some climbers whose teams had stopped climbing are continuing their expeditions,” she told Reuters without giving any names.

“There is no panic among the climbers there,” said Acharya, who visited base camp this month. “If there were a few cases, they were managed in time and well.”

On Sunday, about 180 foreign climbers and their Sherpa guides reached the peak and more are expected to go up this week, she said.

Nepal, which receives millions of dollars in income from climbers every year, issued 408 climbing permits for Everest for the April-May climbing season this year, after closing the peak last year due to the pandemic.

On Sunday, the country reported 513,241 infections and 6,346 deaths since the outbreak began, according to government data.

READ MORE:

Bring back your empty oxygen tanks to help conquer Covid-19, Nepal urges Everest climbers

Nepal is so short of oxygen canisters that it has asked climbers on Mount Everest to bring back their empties instead of abandoning them on mountain ...
News
2 weeks ago

Unafraid but cautious: climbers return to Everest after Covid-19 closure

Hundreds of climbers are set to return to Mount Everest for the first time next month under strict conditions, government officials and mountaineers ...
News
2 months ago

Saray Khumalo sets sights high: SA’s Everest conqueror goes for grand slam

For six days a week Saray Khumalo - the first black woman to summit Mount Everest - pulls tyres, does gruelling stair climbs, takes long hikes and ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. ANC will deal with Ace over refusal to apologise for suspension letter: ... News
  2. IN PICS | Asset Forfeiture Unit in KZN grabs five planes, a car and 11 pieces ... South Africa
  3. Falsely labelled, mixed with syrup or ‘laundered’: Honey fraud is rife in SA Consumer Live
  4. Bid to stop coronation of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king in court South Africa
  5. 'We're used to not bathing every day': NW towns left helpless as ANC factions ... News

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X