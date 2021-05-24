World

Police say two dead, 12 injured in New Jersey shooting at residential party

24 May 2021 - 08:16 By Kanishka Singh
No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, and the motive for the incident remained under investigation, according to police.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, and the motive for the incident remained under investigation, according to police.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two people were killed and 12 were hurt in a shooting on Saturday at a party in New Jersey, state police said on Sunday.

"The NJSP is investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man and a woman and injured 12 others at a residential party in Cumberland County last night," the New Jersey State Police said in a news release.

Police said a man, 30, and a woman, 25, were killed. The injured were sent to hospitals, and one of the wounded was in critical condition, police said.

The shooting occurred at a home in Bridgeton, New Jersey, just before midnight on Saturday, police said. More than 100 people were attending the birthday party, which was a 1990s-themed event, according to ABC News.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, and the motive for the incident remained under investigation, according to police.

Aerial video from WPVI television showed evidence of the chaos that erupted after the shooting, with tents and chairs toppled, and debris strewn across the property.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Colorado supermarket shooter kills 10, including police officer

A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, killing 10 people, including a police officer, before being arrested, marking ...
News
2 months ago

Teenager charged in Wisconsin protest shooting makes first in-person court appearance

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Wisconsin last August, made his first ...
News
1 day ago

Nine killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting

Nine people, including seven children, were killed on Tuesday and many more badly wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ANC will deal with Ace over refusal to apologise for suspension letter: ... News
  2. IN PICS | Asset Forfeiture Unit in KZN grabs five planes, a car and 11 pieces ... South Africa
  3. Falsely labelled, mixed with syrup or ‘laundered’: Honey fraud is rife in SA Consumer Live
  4. Bid to stop coronation of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king in court South Africa
  5. 'We're used to not bathing every day': NW towns left helpless as ANC factions ... News

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X