World

UK Black Lives Matters activist critically ill after shooting

25 May 2021 - 11:00 By Paul Sandle
A friend of Johnson's told the BBC, however, that she thought the incident was more related to rival gangs than her activism, and she believed Johnson was not the intended victim.
A friend of Johnson's told the BBC, however, that she thought the incident was more related to rival gangs than her activism, and she believed Johnson was not the intended victim.
Image: REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/ File photo

Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is critically ill after being shot in the head in south London in the early hours of Sunday, her political party said.

London's Metropolitan Police appealed for witnesses after offices found a woman, who they said was thought to be in her 20s, suffering a gunshot injury in Peckham.

Police said the woman, who they have not named, remained in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"We are all hoping that this young woman's condition improves," detective chief inspector Jimi Tele said.

"Our investigation is in its early stages and urgent enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances."

Johnson, a mother of two, has been a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK and is a member of the Taking the Initiative Party's executive leadership committee, the party said on its Instagram account.

"The attack happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats as a result of her activism," the party said.

A friend of Johnson's told the BBC, however, that she thought the incident was more related to rival gangs than her activism, and she believed Johnson was not the intended victim.Reuters

READ MORE:

SA man shot in groin during US #blacklivesmatter protest faces criminal trial

SA author, anti-apartheid activist and security expert Bradley Steyn, who lives in the US, said on Monday he had been issued with a warrant of ...
News
3 months ago

Nigerian collector hopes to boost local pride in artistic heritage amid Black Lives Matter backdrop

Nigerian art collector Yemisi Shyllon wants to see works created by Nigerian artists and the country's historical artefacts receive the same ...
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. ANC will deal with Ace over refusal to apologise for suspension letter: ... News
  2. 'We're used to not bathing every day': NW towns left helpless as ANC factions ... News
  3. Arms deal trial: Zuma claims CIA link in bid to oust prosecutor News
  4. Judge John Hlophe withdraws from public protector impeachment case South Africa
  5. Lifestyles of rich, shameless: inquiry hears Gigaba had 'more than 200 suits' News

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X