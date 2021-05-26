Belgium halts J&J Covid-19 vaccine for under 41s after first EU death

Belgium said on Wednesday it was suspending vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 vaccine for people under the age of 41 following the first death in Europe from severe side-effects associated with the shot.

"The Inter-ministerial conference has decided to temporarily administer Janssen's vaccine to the general population from the age of 41 years, pending a more detailed benefit-risk analysis by the EMA (European Medicines Agency)," Belgium's health minister and seven regional counterparts said in a statement.

The EMA, the European Union's medicines regulator, said it was reviewing the "first fatal report" of a 37 year old woman in Belgium who had suffered from a blood clot with low platelets, a condition previously associated with the shot.

It added it had asked the U.S. drugmaker to carry out a series of additional studies to assess a possible link between the shot and the rare clotting condition.

J&J said product safety was its paramount concern and that the EMA had left it to EU member states to decide on vaccine use, taking into account how fast the virus was spreading and whether alternative vaccines were available.

"As the global pandemic continues to devastate communities around the world, we believe a single-shot, easily transportable COVID-19 vaccine with demonstrated protection against multiple variants can help protect the health and safety of people everywhere," the company said in a statement.