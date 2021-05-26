Blinken announces US aid to Gaza, pledges to reopen Jerusalem consulate

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on a Middle East mission on Tuesday that Washington would provide new aid to help rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to bolster a ceasefire between its Islamist Hamas rulers and Israel.

Hoping to reverse a move taken by former President Donald Trump that angered Palestinians, Blinken said the United States would advance the process of reopening its Jerusalem consulate that had served as its diplomatic channel to the Palestinians.

Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Blinken said the United States would provide an additional $75 million in development and economic aid to the Palestinians in 2021, $5.5 million in immediate disaster relief for Gaza and $32 million to the UN Palestinian aid agency based there.

"We know that to prevent a return to violence we have to use the space created to address a larger set of underlying issues and challenges," he said. "And that begins with tackling the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and starting to rebuild."

Blinken reiterated that Washington intended to ensure that Hamas, which it regards as a terrorist organisation, did not benefit from the humanitarian aid - a potentially difficult task in an enclave over which it has a strong grip.

He said if aid were distributed correctly it could actually undermine Hamas as the group "thrives on despair, on misery, on desperation, on a lack of opportunity".

At a press conference later in the day, Blinken also warned against actions by Israel or the Palestinians that risk inciting tensions or ultimately undermine the two-state solution to which he said Washington was still committed.

Such actions, he said, included Israeli settlement activity in occupied territory Palestinians seek for a state, possible Israeli evictions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, and incitement to militant violence on the Palestinian side.

The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt and coordinated with the United States, began on Friday after 11 days of the worst fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in years.

Hundreds of Israeli air strikes killed at least 254 people in Gaza and injured over 1,900, Palestinian medics said, and destroyed or damaged commercial buildings, residential towers and private houses across the tiny coastal enclave.

The Israeli military put Israel's death toll at 13, with hundreds injured as rocket salvoes by Hamas and other Palestinian militants in Gaza caused panic and sent people as far away as Tel Aviv rushing into shelters.