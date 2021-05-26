George Floyd's family lobbies Biden for US police reform on anniversary of death

A year after his killing unleashed a national reckoning over racial injustice, George Floyd's relatives met on Tuesday with President Joe Biden at the White House and with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to urge passage of police reform legislation in their loved one's name.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in handcuffs with a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes, became the face of a national movement challenging police brutality and bias in the US criminal justice system.

His dying words, "I can't breathe," have echoed as a slogan in street demonstrations that convulsed the United States and the world last summer in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Monday's private Oval Office visit marked the first time any of Floyd's family had been hosted at the White House, occupied since January by a Democratic administration.

Biden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, was widely criticized for political rhetoric seen as inflaming racial tensions heightened in the aftermath of Floyd's killing.

Floyd's relatives used their pilgrimage to Washington on the anniversary of his death to lobby Biden and Congress for enactment of legislation ensuring the just treatment of minorities by law enforcement.

In March, the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, seeking to end contentious police tactics such as "choke holds," while making it easier to sue individual police officers for unlawful conduct.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has been working to hammer out a compromise to win enough Republican support to ensure passage in the Senate, where Democrats hold a razor-thin margin of control.

"If you can make federal laws to protect the (national) bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color," Floyd's brother Philonise said in the White House driveway he after five other family members met with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

He described Biden as supportive and "a genuine guy."

"He did let us know that he supports passing the bill, but he wants to make sure that is the right bill and not a rushed bill," said Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams.