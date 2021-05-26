Governments urged to boost cash grants to end pandemic-fuelled child labour

Ghana, Nepal and Uganda have all made progress in reducing child labour in recent years and are working to eradicate it by 2025 to meet the UN's global development goals.

But in Ghana and Uganda, children shared stories with researchers of breathing in noxious dust at mines, carrying loaded bags of ore, using toxic mercury to extract the gold from the ore and being injured by flying rocks.

In Nepal, children reported working 14 hours a day in carpet factories. In all three countries, more than a third of interviewees worked at least 10 hours a day and more than a quarter said employers sometimes withheld wages.

Human Rights Watch said that cash transfers have historically proven effective in reducing child labour in poor families, but some 1.3 billion children globally, mainly in Africa and Asia, do not have access to such support.

"For many families with children, government assistance in response to the pandemic has been far too little to protect their children from dangerous and exploitative work," said Jo Becker, the group's children's rights advocacy director.

"Governments and donors should scale up cash allowances to families to keep children out of exploitative and dangerous child labour."

Kasule added that providing free school meals to all students in Uganda could also prevent children dropping out of school and turning to dangerous employment.

Solomon Kusi Ampofo, programme coordinator at the Ghanaian charity Friends of the Nation, also involved in the research, said despite the findings of the study he was hopeful because "awareness around child labour is growing".

"(The research findings are) a lesson for us to really address the socio-economic issues in our country and improve access to healthcare, education and economic relief," he said.

