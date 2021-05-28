As Tulsa commemorates massacre, African Americans hope for justice amid shifting tide

As Tulsans prepare to mark the May 31-June 1 centennial of the massacre, they have heard broader conversations about reparations for Black Americans at the federal level and locally in communities such as Evanston, Illinois. Some Tulsans say the national conversation has been encouraging.

“I've been an advocate for reparations all my life, but once I came to Vernon as the pastor here in 2017 and learnt about the history of this church ... I was moved to my soul to take some direct action,” Turner said, sitting in the church's sanctuary.

A commission created by the state of Oklahoma called in a 2001 report for direct payments to survivors of the massacre and their descendants, the creation of a scholarship fund for affected students and the establishment of an economic development enterprise zone in historic Greenwood.

None of those recommendations were implemented, said Phil Armstrong, the executive director of a commission formed to commemorate the centennial. Asked why not, he said: “Politics. We're in Oklahoma. It is a very, very conservative state.”

But Armstrong was encouraged by events outside the state.

“I think we're seeing a huge tide shift,” he said. “I think 20 years ago, very, very few people had the appetite for when someone would say the name reparations. But history has talked.”