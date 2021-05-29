World

London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

29 May 2021 - 12:25 By Akriti Sharma
Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, was at a party on Sunday when four men burst in and opened fire, media reports have said.
Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, was at a party on Sunday when four men burst in and opened fire, media reports have said.
Image: REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

An 18-year-old London man was charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, who remained hospitalised in critical condition, British police said on Friday.

Cameron Deriggs will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Deriggs was one of five men arrested in the case on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder. The other four were released on bail until next month.

Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, was at a party on Sunday when four men burst in and opened fire, media reports have said.

Johnson has been a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain and is a member of the Taking the Initiative Party's executive leadership committee.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK Black Lives Matters activist critically ill after shooting

Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is critically ill after being shot in the head in south London in the early hours of Sunday, her political ...
News
4 days ago

California rail yard gunman was 'highly disgruntled' over work, police say

A transit employee who gunned down nine co-workers and killed himself at a Northern California rail yard was "highly disgruntled" long before ...
News
1 day ago

California transit worker kills 8, extending US epidemic of mass shootings

A California transit employee killed eight co-workers and wounded another before taking his own life on Wednesday, the latest in a spate of deadly US ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. POLL | Ramaphosa to address SA 'soon' — what are you expecting to hear? South Africa
  2. WATCH | Duduzane steals the show at father's post-court appearance, thanks fans ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  4. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  5. I'm going to die of an infection, says man accusing Joburg hospital of poor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...