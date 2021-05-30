World

UK PM Johnson marries fiancee in surprise ceremony

30 May 2021 - 11:51 By Alistair Smout and Paul Sandle
Johnson, once dubbed "Bonking Boris" by Britain's tabloid media, has a complicated private life.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, his office said.

The event was not announced in advance and media reports said guests were invited at the last minute to the Roman Catholic cathedral in central London, adding that even senior members of Johnson's office were unaware of the wedding plans.

"The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," Johnson's office said on Sunday. "The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."

Weddings in England are currently limited to 30 people due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

On Saturday, the cathedral was suddenly locked down at 1.30p.m and Symonds arrived 30 minutes later in a limo, in a long white dress with no veil, media reports said.

The couple announced last year they were engaged and that they were expecting a child. Their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born in April 2020.

Earlier this month the Sun had reported that wedding invitations had been sent to friends and family for July 2022.

Johnson, once dubbed "Bonking Boris" by Britain's tabloid media, has a complicated private life.

He was once fired from the Conservative Party's policy team while in opposition for lying about an extra-marital affair. He has been divorced twice and refuses to say how many children he has fathered.

Johnson's last marriage was to Marina Wheeler, a lawyer. They had four children together but announced in September 2018 that they had separated.

Reuters

