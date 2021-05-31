China reports surge in Covid-19 cases in Guangzhou city, triggering flight cancellations

China on Monday reported a sudden surge in Covid-19 infections in the country’s south, with 18 new local cases on May 30 in the city of Guangzhou, causing a flurry of flight cancellations.

Of the 27 new coronavirus cases reported by the national health authority in its daily updates, only seven infections were imported with the remainder originating in Guangdong province.

On Monday health authorities in Guangdong province said out of the 20 new locally confirmed patients on May 30, 18 were found in Guangzhou city and two in Foshan city.

By 11.40am on Monday, 519 flights at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport were cancelled, accounting for 37% of total flights on Monday, according to aviation data provider Variflight.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, which carried 43.8 million passengers last year, was the world’s busiest airport in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic.