World

Nigerian cops hunt for 200 kidnapped children but won't 'pay ransom to abductors'

01 June 2021 - 14:37 By Reuters
Police are trying to track down 200 children who were seized in a raid on an Islamic school in north-central Niger state on Sunday. Stock image.
Police are trying to track down 200 children who were seized in a raid on an Islamic school in north-central Niger state on Sunday. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

Nigerian authorities said on Tuesday that about 200 children had been seized in the latest school kidnapping in its violent north but they ruled out securing their freedom by paying a ransom.

Police were trying to track the route the kidnappers had taken with the children, who were seized in a raid on an Islamic school in north-central Niger state on Sunday, a local government official told Reuters.

A warplane was also flying over the area to try to spot them, the official said.

Gunmen on motorbikes attacked the town of Tegina on Sunday afternoon. One person was shot dead during the attack and a second person was seriously injured. Local authorities put the number of kidnapped students at about 200.

Deputy governor Ahmed Mohammed Ketso told reporters the state government was pursuing the kidnappers and efforts were being made to identify them.

Kidnappers free 14 Nigerian students in northwest Kaduna state

Kidnappers have released the remaining 14 students who had been held captive after being abducted last month from a northern Nigerian university, a ...
News
2 days ago

“We don't pay ransom to abductors. We are trying to negotiate to see how we can bring them back safely,” he said.

More than 700 students have been kidnapped for ransom since December by armed groups after raids on schools and universities in northern Nigeria. The government denies paying ransoms but is widely believed to have done so.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condemned the kidnapping during a briefing on the incident and urged security agencies to secure the immediate release of the children.

Police officers have been posted at schools in the region as a stepped-up security measure, Ketso said. 

READ MORE:

Botched kidnap attempt? Envoy’s death in DRC may not be what it seemed

In a country heavily reliant on humanitarian support, the steady rise in kidnappings of aid workers is concerning
World
5 days ago

Hawks arrest Joburg ‘kidnappers’ impersonating the Hawks

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said members of the serious corruption investigation unit learnt the victim was being held for ransom by ...
News
2 months ago

Armed men attack another Nigerian school, as 39 students still missing

Armed men attempted to kidnap more students in Nigeria's Kaduna state overnight on Sunday, a state government official said, as 39 others from an ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News
  2. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  3. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Fired police captain who fought for his job wins — and gets 10 years' back pay South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...