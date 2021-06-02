Biden warns of echoes of Tulsa massacre in the US today

Joe Biden on Tuesday became the first sitting US president to visit the site in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where hundreds of Black Americans were massacred by a white mob in 1921, and he said the legacy of racist violence and white supremacy still resonates.

Biden came to Tulsa to put a spotlight on an event that epitomises the country's history of brutal racial violence, despite the massacre being largely under the radar in US classrooms and history books for years.

“We should know the good, the bad, everything,” Biden said in a speech to the few survivors of the attack on Tulsa's Greenwood district and their descendants. “That's what great nations do. They come to terms with their dark sides. And we’re a great nation.”

Biden said the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol and efforts by a number of states to restrict voting were echoes of the same problem.

“What happened in Greenwood was an act of hate and domestic terrorism, with a through-line that exists today,” Biden said.

White residents in Tulsa shot and killed up to 300 Black people on May 31 and June 1, 1921, and burnt and looted homes and businesses, devastating a prosperous African-American community after a white woman accused a Black man of assault, an allegation that was never proven.