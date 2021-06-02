World

Florida man accused of storming US Capitol pleads guilty

02 June 2021 - 21:53 By Sarah N Lynch and Mark Hosenball
The only other person to plead guilty so far was Jon Schaffer (not in the picture), founder of the band Iced Earth and a founding member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia.
The only other person to plead guilty so far was Jon Schaffer (not in the picture), founder of the band Iced Earth and a founding member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia.
Image: REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

A Florida man on Wednesday became the second person so far to plead guilty for his role in storming the US Capitol on January 6, after he entered the Senate chamber clad in a Trump T-shirt and waving a red flag that said "Trump 2020."

In a virtual hearing in US District Court in Washington, Paul Allard Hodgkins pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

"I have decided that I will accept this plea offer, and I will plead guilty," Hodgkins told the judge.

The charge can carry a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, though U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said federal sentencing guidelines call for a sentence in the range of 15 to 21 months.

More than 440 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol riots, in which throngs of Republican former President Donald Trump's supporters entered the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Few guilty pleas have been entered so far since the Justice Department launched its sweeping investigation into the deadly attack on the Capitol, in a sign that prosecutors are driving a tough bargain.

The only other person to plead guilty so far was Jon Schaffer, founder of the band Iced Earth and a founding member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia.

Schaffer pleaded guilty in April to obstructing an official proceeding and breaching a restricted building.

Wednesday's hearing came at the same time that Christopher M. Kelly, another defendant in the Capitol riots cases, had all charges against him dropped after evidence came to light that he had never set foot inside the building.

The decision by Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui marks the first time a defendant in the Capitol riots cases has been cleared of all charges, and comes after a paid confidential source helped the FBI build the case using information from Kelly's Facebook account.

"He never entered the Capitol on January 6th and that is precisely what he told the government before he was arrested," his attorney, Edward MacMahon Jr., said in a statement.

A Justice Department representative previously declined to comment on the case.

Reuters

READ MORE:

In victory for Trump, Republicans block probe of US Capitol riot

Republicans in the US Senate on Friday derailed a bipartisan inquiry into the deadly assault on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's ...
News
4 days ago

Two moderate Democrats urge Senate Republicans to back US Capitol riot probe

Two US Senate Democrats known for independent streaks urged Republicans on Tuesday to support a bipartisan commission into the deadly January attack ...
News
1 week ago

Police officer killed in vehicle attack on US Capitol

A motorist rammed a vehicle into US Capitol Police officers on Friday, killing one and injuring another and forcing the Capitol and congressional ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  2. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  3. Driver slapped in Bentley: ‘Not our officer,’ say Gauteng traffic police South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...