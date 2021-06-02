World

Iran navy ship sinks at mouth of Gulf after catching fire

02 June 2021 - 09:38 By Reuters
The entire crew was able to disembark safely.
The entire crew was able to disembark safely.
Image: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/ File photo

Iran's largest navy ship sank after catching fire near the mouth of the Gulf, but the entire crew was able to safely disembark, Iranian semi-official news agencies reported on Wednesday.

“All efforts to save the vessel were unsuccessful and it sank,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Firefighting operations continued on board the support ship which was near the Iranian port of Jask situated on the Gulf of Oman, the statement said, adding that the vessel was on a training mission.

The statement did not give the cause of the fire.

In April, Iran said one of its vessels, the Saviz, had been targeted in the Red Sea, after media reports the ship had been attacked with limpet mines.

It was the latest in a reported series of attacks on Israeli- and Iranian-owned cargo ships since late February in which the two arch-enemies accused each other of responsibility.

Last year, an Iranian warship accidentally struck another with a missile during an exercise, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others.

The incident took place during training in the Gulf of Oman, a sensitive waterway that connects to the Strait of Hormuz through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes. Iran regularly conducts exercises in the area.  

subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  2. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  3. Driver slapped in Bentley: ‘Not our officer,’ say Gauteng traffic police South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...