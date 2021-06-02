World

WATCH | ‘I’d rather swim with sharks’ — Would you take a dip in this see-through sky pool?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
02 June 2021 - 08:20
Residents swim in the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a transparent acrylic swimming pool suspended between two buildings in London, on May 27, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Swimming can be scary for many of us, but imagine doing laps in a see-through pool suspended 33.5m in the air? 

If you would rather eat grass than walk over a glass bridge at a fancy shopping mall, you might not want to take a dip in the Sky Pool.

It is reportedly the world’s first “floating” see-through pool more than 33m above the ground, and is suspended between the tenth floors of two buildings in London, England.

It has a deck and ladders on each side and the middle of the pool is entirely suspended in the air with glass walls and floor.

It has been described on social media by some as “like flying, but in water”.

According to House Beautiful, structural engineers and designers performed hours of vigorous strength testing the pool's structure to make sure it is safe.

That wasn’t enough to convince many on social media, who flooded the TL with reactions.

While some said they would love to take a dip, others said it was their worst nightmare.

It also sparked a debate about inequality after it was reported that shared ownership tenants in the buildings are not allowed to use the facilities, only residents.

Here are some reactions:

