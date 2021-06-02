WATCH | ‘I’d rather swim with sharks’ — Would you take a dip in this see-through sky pool?

Swimming can be scary for many of us, but imagine doing laps in a see-through pool suspended 33.5m in the air?

If you would rather eat grass than walk over a glass bridge at a fancy shopping mall, you might not want to take a dip in the Sky Pool.

It is reportedly the world’s first “floating” see-through pool more than 33m above the ground, and is suspended between the tenth floors of two buildings in London, England.

It has a deck and ladders on each side and the middle of the pool is entirely suspended in the air with glass walls and floor.

It has been described on social media by some as “like flying, but in water”.