Biden says US to send 25 mln Covid-19 vaccines around the world

President Joe Biden on Thursday laid out how the United States would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses with the rest of the world.

The United States will donate nearly 19 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine supply through the COVAX international vaccine sharing program, he said in a statement.

Through COVAX, some 6 million doses would go to Latin America and the Caribbean, about 7 million doses to South and Southeast Asia and roughly 5 million for Africa.

The remaining doses, amounting to just over 6 million, would go directly from the United States to countries including Canada, Mexico, India and South Korea, he said.

"We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions," Biden said in a statement. "We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values."