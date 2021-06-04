IN PICS | How Covid-19 wreaked havoc in India’s hospitals, graveyards and crematoriums

Covering the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as it tore through Indian cities, towns and villages was overwhelming at times.

Patients died at home, in their cars on the way to hospital and outside emergency wards because there were no beds for them.

India has recorded more than 28 million coronavirus cases, and daily new cases sometimes exceeded 400,000, though by Thursday that had come down to around 135,000.

On a per capita basis, the country’s Covid-19 death toll is relatively low, but deaths were rising while in Europe and the US they are in decline.

Some Indians said what made the devastation of April and May harder to accept was that they believed the worst of the pandemic was over in February, when the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths were far below today's [Thursday].