IN PICS | How Covid-19 wreaked havoc in India’s hospitals, graveyards and crematoriums

Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui details the country’s battle with an invisible enemy

04 June 2021 - 11:53 By Danish Siddiqui
Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem, while she receives oxygen support inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India.
Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Covering the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as it tore through Indian cities, towns and villages was overwhelming at times.

Patients died at home, in their cars on the way to hospital and outside emergency wards because there were no beds for them.

India has recorded more than 28 million coronavirus cases, and daily new cases sometimes exceeded 400,000, though by Thursday that had come down to around 135,000.

On a per capita basis, the country’s Covid-19 death toll is relatively low, but deaths were rising while in Europe and the US they are in decline.

Some Indians said what made the devastation of April and May harder to accept was that they believed the worst of the pandemic was over in February, when the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths were far below today's [Thursday].

Patients suffering from Covid-19 receive treatment in the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in New Delhi.
Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

In the middle of that month, the number of daily new cases was around 9,000.

Election rallies went ahead, markets teemed with people and huge crowds of worshippers attended religious festivals. In much of the rest of the world, large gatherings were forbidden as governments fought to slow the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi resisted calls for a repeat of the strict lockdown he ordered last year. Instead he asked states to impose local curbs in the worst affected areas.

The health ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the government’s Covid-19 policies.

In April, I travelled to Haridwar, a holy Hindu city along the Ganges River, to cover the Kumbh Mela, a festival where people believe bathing brings salvation from the cycle of life and death. Millions of devotees showed up.

My trip to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi later that month came as a shock. I had been to the same hospital — the largest in the capital — a few months back, and at that time things were organised and under control.

Roshan Lal, 48, rests in a cot while he receives treatment at a makeshift open-air clinic in Mewla Gopalgarh village.
Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

This time, as I stepped into the emergency room, it was different.

There were scenes of chaos. Gasping for air, two men wearing oxygen masks shared a bed. People struggled to get oxygen and the attention of medics, themselves overwhelmed with the number of new patients.

Some relatives pleaded with me to diagnose their loved one, mistaking me for a doctor because I was wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). Others who saw my camera urged me to document the pain their family was suffering.

“We are definitely overburdened,” Suresh Kumar, the hospital’s medical director, told me at the time as dozens of new patients arrived.

“We are already working at full capacity, or rather double capacity.”

Since my April visit, the emergency has eased.

Men wearing protective suits next to the body of a relative, who died from complications related to Covid-19, before her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi.
Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Kumar said this week hospital admissions had fallen from around 200 per day at the peak of the second wave to single digits, though the intensive care unit remained full as patients stayed in hospital for longer.

“We are more comfortable with the oxygen supply, we have enough drugs, we have better infrastructure, we have more ICU beds, we have more trained manpower and we can handle any future wave,” Kumar told Reuters by telephone.

Holy Family Hospital, also in the Indian capital, where I documented the  27-hour shift of a junior doctor in early May, did not respond to a request for comment this week about its current situation.

INVISIBLE ENEMY

At graveyards and crematoriums, the scenes were grim.

Mass cremations took place in crematorium parking lots to cope with the number of bodies, and the intense heat the pyres generated sometimes prevented me from getting close to take photographs and video.

People wait to cremate victims who died due to complications related to Covid-19 at a crematorium ground in New Delhi.
Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

At graveyards, multiple burials were held at the same time. On several occasions I put down my cameras to attend prayers as I knew the victims being buried that day. I only found out about their deaths when I met common acquaintances there.

I also visited rural areas, where some hospitals were close to collapsing under the number of patients seeking treatment for Covid-19.

At the emergency ward in Bijnor Government Hospital, four people with breathing difficulties died in front of me under an hour.

“There is no doubt about it, the number of infected people is quite large,” Ramakant Pandey, the top district official in Bijnor, told me on the day of my visit.

Manoj Sen, medical superintendent of the hospital, this week said case numbers had fallen drastically.

A man stands next to the body of his wife, who died due to breathing difficulties, inside an emergency ward at a government-run hospital in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.
Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

“At that time we were not expecting the number of cases and we were not prepared,” he said.

“There was a shortage of oxygen and manpower, but now we are prepared well.”

Some victims and their families stood out vividly.

Outside a mortuary, a brother and sister dressed in identical blue uniforms of the bank where they worked consoled their mother after their father died.

At a graveyard, a young man wailed while he begged his recently deceased father for forgiveness, believing it was he who had given him the virus.

The pandemic has also brought out the best in people.

A medical worker tends to a patient suffering from Covid-19 inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi.
Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Indians are doing extraordinary things, be it a 26-year-old doctor battling to save lives, or teams of Sikh volunteers dispensing free oxygen to people desperate to keep loved ones alive.

I have been a journalist for almost 14 years, witnessing tragedies around the globe.

However, I never thought I would see misery and death on this scale in New Delhi, the city in which I grew up. At the height of the Covid-19 surge in May, 448 people in the city died from the disease in a single day.

This is a battle with an invisible enemy, and it feels like there is nowhere to hide.

Reuters

