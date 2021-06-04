World

Lioness dies from Covid-19 in Indian zoo

04 June 2021 - 18:26 By Sudarshan Varadhan
The outbreak was first observed on Thursday, with most of the lions asymptomatic. File image.
Image: DANIEL BORN

A nine-year old Asiatic lion has died from the coronavirus in a state-run zoo on the outskirts of the south Indian city of Chennai, the zoo said on Friday.

There have been various coronavirus cases in animals, including two white white tiger cubs thought to have died of Covid-19 in neighbouring Pakistan and lions also testing positive in Spain and two other cities of India.

"A 9-year old lioness Neela succumbed to the disease on the evening of 3rd June," the Arignar Anna zoological park said of the latest incident.

The outbreak was first observed on Thursday, with most of the lions asymptomatic, it said.

They were quarantined and given antibiotics.

"Samples of tigers and other large mammals are being sent for testing," the zoo's statement added.

Reuters

