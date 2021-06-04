More cyclones than usual forecast for East Asia by September

Half of the roughly 20 tropical cyclones expected to form in the western Pacific Ocean through September this year are predicted to hit land in East Asian nations, forecasters said on Friday, making for a season that is busier than usual.

Tropical cyclones, also known as typhoons and hurricanes, can pack wind speeds ranging from 63kph (39mph) to 250kph (155mph), and the accompanying rain and storm surges can devastate coastal regions.

Such storms have wrought havoc running into damages of more than $175 billion across Asia in the past decade, international disaster database EM-DAT shows.

Five storms each are forecast to hit land in the regions of Eastern China and Taiwan, southern China and Vietnam, and the Philippines, said weather forecasters at the City University of Hong Kong, while Japan and Korea may only experience two.