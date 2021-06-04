WATCH | 1-0 to Denmark for building the world's largest Lego football to mark 2021 European Championship
04 June 2021 - 13:00
To mark the start of the European Championships on June 11, Lego House in Billund, Denmark, found a unique way to celebrate: by constructing “the world's largest Lego football”, built by employees during lockdown.
The 4.1m-tall ball was built at Lego House in the hometown of Lego and was a team project. Everyone from cleaners and kitchen staff to designers and even the CEO contributed to putting the ball together.