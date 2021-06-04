World

WATCH | 1-0 to Denmark for building the world's largest Lego football to mark 2021 European Championship

04 June 2021 - 13:00 By Reuters

To mark the start of the European Championships on June 11, Lego House in Billund, Denmark, found a unique way to celebrate: by constructing “the world's largest Lego football”, built by employees during lockdown.

The 4.1m-tall ball was built at Lego House in the hometown of Lego and was a team project. Everyone from cleaners and kitchen staff to designers and even the CEO contributed to putting the ball together. 

READ MORE:

Lego 'well under way' to building a greener version

CEO gets letters from kids worried about the environment
Business
2 months ago

Portugal look even better this time

Having won their first major trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal approach this year's tournament with a far better squad than last time and crucially have ...
Sport
5 days ago

Dutch defender de Ligt beats retreat over vaccine comments

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt has beat a retreat after saying one of the vaccinations available against the novel coronavirus could lead to ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  4. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...