WATCH | 1-0 to Denmark for building the world's largest Lego football to mark 2021 European Championship

To mark the start of the European Championships on June 11, Lego House in Billund, Denmark, found a unique way to celebrate: by constructing “the world's largest Lego football”, built by employees during lockdown.

The 4.1m-tall ball was built at Lego House in the hometown of Lego and was a team project. Everyone from cleaners and kitchen staff to designers and even the CEO contributed to putting the ball together.