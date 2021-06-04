World

WATCH | Utah sisters, 9 and 4, crash parents' car on the way to California to 'swim in the ocean'

04 June 2021 - 09:44 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Two young girls got into an accident when they were 'driving' to California to 'swim in the ocean'. File photo.
Two young girls got into an accident when they were 'driving' to California to 'swim in the ocean'. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Bunyarit Suwansantawee

What started off as an “adventure” to go to California to “swim in the ocean” for two US girls, ended in a minor accident and serious damage to two vehicles.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning in Utah - when surprised officers from the West Valley City police department responded to an accident on what appears to be a major road.

Upon arrival, police spotted a stationary truck which had crashed into a red vehicle - later identified as a Chevy Malibu - but they were in for a shock when they realised that the driver of the Chevy was a nine-year-old and the passenger her four-year-old sister. 

According to police, the young girl and her sister “apparently snagged the keys to the family car while their parents were sleeping and set out on their own summer adventure”.

“The girls drove about 10 miles (16km) from their home in West Jordan — via a highway and a freeway — before exiting, hopping a median and slamming head-on into a semi truck. The car suffered serious damage. Even the semi had to be towed!

“Thankfully, though, no-one got hurt, we suspect [largely] because those little girls at least remembered to wear their seat belts!," the department said on its Twitter page.

When the girls were asked what prompted the drive, they told officers they were headed to California because they wanted to “swim in the ocean”.

According to the BBC, the girls' “horrified” parents didn't know they were missing until police alerted them.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Teen fights off a bear attacking her dogs ... and wins

The video shows a brown bear walking on a brick backyard wall with two cubs when several dogs run out of the residence and bark at the bear.
News
1 day ago

16-year-old speedster arrested after allegedly clocking 200km/h after curfew

A teenage driver who allegedly took his brother's new Golf 7 for a spin at 200km/h, with five teenage passengers on board, has been arrested in Cape ...
News
1 week ago

Uber Eats driver killed after teen girls hijack vehicle with taser, smash into pavement

Two girls, aged 13 and 15, were charged with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last week while delivering food in Washington ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...