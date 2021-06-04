WATCH | Utah sisters, 9 and 4, crash parents' car on the way to California to 'swim in the ocean'

What started off as an “adventure” to go to California to “swim in the ocean” for two US girls, ended in a minor accident and serious damage to two vehicles.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning in Utah - when surprised officers from the West Valley City police department responded to an accident on what appears to be a major road.

Upon arrival, police spotted a stationary truck which had crashed into a red vehicle - later identified as a Chevy Malibu - but they were in for a shock when they realised that the driver of the Chevy was a nine-year-old and the passenger her four-year-old sister.

According to police, the young girl and her sister “apparently snagged the keys to the family car while their parents were sleeping and set out on their own summer adventure”.