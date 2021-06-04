World

Woman offers a house as reward for the return of her beloved dog

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 June 2021 - 08:00
A Corgi dog went missing in China, leading to a large reward and a massive dog-hunt.
A Corgi dog went missing in China, leading to a large reward and a massive dog-hunt.
Image: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Losing a beloved pet can be devastating, leaving you promising the world for their safe return. Like this owner in China who promised a house as a reward for returning the family dog.

According to Chinese state media outlet Global Times, a wanted post has been circulating online claiming the Corgi went missing last week in Beijing's Fengtai district.

The dog's owner is distressed, explaining that her whole family “has a deep affection with the dog”, and she is willing to transfer over a house in Beijing as a reward.

“I would like to give a house in Xishanjia, Fengtai district, to whoever sends back the dog in return. This is a firm promise,” the woman, who was only identified by her surname, Xu, said.

While hundreds have already enlisted to help look for the dog, a residential property official apparently told the publication that the advertised property was not a general commercial property, and certain restrictions may make it difficult to transfer ownership.

The woman is not the only desperate dog owner making headlines.

Stuff New Zealand recently reported that an Auckland woman consulted a psychic medium in the hopes of getting her pooch back.

The little white maltese and lhasa apso cross had apparently run away after being frightened by thunder.

“I’m just in pieces,” owner Mary Trautvetter​ said, adding that she and her dog Rocky had “never been apart”.

Another man in the UK had onlookers confused when he lost his dog, named River, during a walk near a river. 

According to the Mirror UK, when the dog ran off, the man stood on a rock shouting his dog's name in several different tones — and to stares from those around him wondering what he could possibly be doing shouting at the river.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Teen fights off a bear attacking her dogs ... and wins

The video shows a brown bear walking on a brick backyard wall with two cubs when several dogs run out of the residence and bark at the bear.
News
1 day ago

They nose what they’re doing: dogs to help pick up pace of long Covid queues

Super-sniffer canines could greatly shorten testing lines at airports, says UK study
World
1 week ago

Sweat-sniffer dogs make Thai debut as coronavirus detectors

Thailand on Friday deployed dogs trained to detect coronavirus infections by sniffing samples of human sweat, as the country deals with a spike in ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...