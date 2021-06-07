Woman collected more than R500,000 of late husband’s pension after not reporting his death

A Chinese woman reportedly collected more than 270,000 yuan (about R568,000) worth of pension over six years after not reporting her husband’s death.

According to Chinese state media outlet Global Times, the woman was charged with fraud and abandonment after she failed to notify authorities that her husband had died.

The woman from Shanghai is accused of hiding her husband’s death by leaving his body in a hospital morgue and collecting his pension each month.

His death came to light during a recent national population census when she allegedly refused to sign the census form and claimed her husband was living in a nursing home.

She denied his death, claiming her husband had gone missing several years ago and she hoped he would be found soon.