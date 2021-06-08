Free guns in exchange for the Covid-19 vaccine? Yes, if you live in West Virginia
In an effort to get citizens vaccinated for Covid-19, some states in the US are offering incentives.
According to a Wion News report, West Virginia is offering those who get vaccinated a chance to win prizes.
Residents of the state who enter its new vaccine lottery stand a chance to win custom hunting rifles, shotguns, custom trucks, and weekend excursions to the state's numerous state parks.
The state is also offering lifetime hunting and fishing licences.
Complex reported that West Virginia governor Jim Justice said the prize-winning initiative was the best way to get more people vaccinated and to save lives.
“The faster we get people across the finish line the more lives we save. That’s all there is to it.
“If the tab just keeps running the cost is enormous. The hospitalisations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line,” he said.
In Ohio, delivery truck driver Jonathan Carlyle won a million dollars after he entered the vaccine lottery.
ABC News reported that Carlyle was the second person to win a million in the lottery after he received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to enter the draw.
Three more draws will be held weekly, with $5m (about R67m) in total to be given out to help boost vaccination rates in the state.
Last week, US President Joe Biden said he wanted 70% of American adults vaccinated by July 4.
“Twelve states have already given at least one shot to 70% of adults and more than 28 states and DC have fully vaccinated 50% or more of their adult populations, but millions of Americans still need protection against the virus,” said the White House.