Free guns in exchange for the Covid-19 vaccine? Yes, if you live in West Virginia

In an effort to get citizens vaccinated for Covid-19, some states in the US are offering incentives.

According to a Wion News report, West Virginia is offering those who get vaccinated a chance to win prizes.

Residents of the state who enter its new vaccine lottery stand a chance to win custom hunting rifles, shotguns, custom trucks, and weekend excursions to the state's numerous state parks.

The state is also offering lifetime hunting and fishing licences.

Complex reported that West Virginia governor Jim Justice said the prize-winning initiative was the best way to get more people vaccinated and to save lives.

“The faster we get people across the finish line the more lives we save. That’s all there is to it.

“If the tab just keeps running the cost is enormous. The hospitalisations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line,” he said.