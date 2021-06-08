World

UK police officer pleads guilty to woman's rape and kidnap

08 June 2021 - 14:02 By Reuters
Police officers cross Westminster Bridge during a protest after the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London.
Police officers cross Westminster Bridge during a protest after the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London.
Image: Henry Nicholls/ File photo

A serving British police officer has admitted the rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer whose role it was to guard diplomatic premises, also accepted responsibility for killing Everard but did not enter a plea while medical reports were being prepared, the BBC said, citing his lawyers.

Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on March 3. Her body was later found in woodland around 50 miles away in southeast England.

Her murder provoked outpourings of anger from women who have recounted their own experiences and fears of walking the streets on their own at night. 

READ MORE:

Early intervention is best way to break cycle of child, gender violence

We are once again coming to the end of another Child Protection Week. The aim of the week is primarily to raise awareness of the rights of children ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Local-level collaboration is key to curbing scourge of domestic violence

An all-too-common scenario we see is for a woman to die with a protection order in her hand, a tragic loss of a life that could have been prevented ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Pope revises Church law, updates rules on sexual abuse

Pope Francis on Tuesday issued the most extensive revision to Catholic Church law in four decades, insisting that bishops take action against clerics ...
News
6 days ago

UK police must explain themselves over unrest at vigil to mourn woman's murder — minister

London's police force must explain its actions against people gathered at a vigil to mark the killing of a 33-year-old woman, home office minister ...
News
2 months ago

London murder case triggers fear about women's safety

Britain's most senior police officer has sought to reassure women it is safe to walk the streets of London at night after one of her officers was ...
News
2 months ago

Police arrests 10 people at violent protest in Bristol, England

Ten people were arrested in the city of Bristol in southwest England on Friday after protests over a new policing bill turned violent with people ...
News
2 months ago

Scuffles and arrests as anti-lockdown protesters march through London

Scuffles broke out as anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday, defying police warnings for them to stay away due to ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  3. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  4. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  5. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail