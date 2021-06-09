Thousands of nurses go on strike in New Zealand

About 30,000 nurses in New Zealand walked off their jobs on Wednesday in a nationwide eight-hour strike after negotiations with the government for better pay and working conditions failed.

The strike action came after the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) rejected a 1.4% pay increase proposed by the district health board earlier this week. The government said the nurses’ demands amounted to a 17% increase it cannot afford, but pledged to continue negotiations.

The stand-off comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faces criticism for not doing enough to address rising inequality, despite the economy bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic more swiftly than expected.

Thousands of nurses marched on the streets holding placards, while others gathered at parks and outside hospitals around the country.