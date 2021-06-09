US revokes Trump executive orders to ban TikTok, WeChat

Washington — President Joe Biden on Wednesday withdrew a series of executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok, and ordered a commerce department review of security concerns posed by those apps.

The administration of former President Donald Trump had attempted to block new users from downloading the apps and ban other technical transactions that Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat both said would effectively block the apps’ use in the US. The courts blocked those orders, which never took effect.

A separate US national security review of TikTok launched in late 2019 remains ongoing, a White House official said, declining to offer any details. The White House remains concerned about the data risks of TikTok users, another administration official told reporters.