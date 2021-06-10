World

WTO to start vaccine supply negotiations amid clash on patents

10 June 2021 - 07:36 By Reuters
South Africa and India, backed by many emerging nations, have been pushing for eight months for a temporary waiver of IP rights on vaccines
South Africa and India, backed by many emerging nations, have been pushing for eight months for a temporary waiver of IP rights on vaccines
Image: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

World Trade Organization members agreed on Wednesday to start formal negotiations on a plan to boost Covid-19 vaccine supply to developing countries, but face rival proposals — one with and one without a waiver of intellectual property rights.

SA and India, backed by many emerging nations, have been pushing for eight months for a temporary waiver of IP rights on vaccines and other treatments. This could allow local manufacturers to produce the shots, something the proponents say is essential to redress “staggering” inequity of supply.

Developed nations, many home to large pharmaceutical companies, have resisted, arguing that a waiver would not boost production and could undermine future research & development on vaccines and therapeutics.

The EU presented a plan, backed by Britain, Switzerland and South Korea, that it argues would more effectively broaden supply. Existing WTO rules, it says, already allow countries to grant licences to manufacturers even without the patent-holder's consent.

WTO members agreed to begin discussions on June 17 to determine the format of negotiations and to produce a report outlining their progress on the vaccine supply plan by July 21-22, when the WTO's general council convenes, a Geneva trade official said.

“This is a major breakthrough — after eight months of stalling,” said Leena Menghany, global IP adviser for medical aid group MSF, which backs a waiver.

A surprise US shift last month to support a waiver heaped pressure on the opponents, but Washington trade officials appear to favour one limited to vaccines.

The waiver proposal from the emerging nations also includes diagnostics, therapeutics and medical devices. That proposal, whose text was revised in May, also sets a time span of “at least three years” and might allow a single WTO member to prolong it indefinitely.

The US told delegates it was still reviewing the revised proposal, but its initial reaction was that it was only a modest change from the original, on which WTO members had not reached the required consensus.

It said discussions needed a “revised scope” and WTO members should focus on what actions might be needed to address vaccine supply and distribution specifically and on areas most likely to be accepted by others as soon as possible.

READ MORE:

The $50bn cash injection to save the world – rich and poor – from vaccine gap

The mega investment could be the best use of public money we will see in our lifetimes
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Suspending vaccine patents is the noble choice

Katherine Tai, US trade representative, shocked the world on Wednesday with a brief but powerful tweet - an announcement that the Biden-Harris ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Say hello or waive goodbye? The life and death issue of Covid vaccine equity

How does SA stand legally when it comes to vaccine patent rights? The answer may surprise you
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Family claiming births of record 10 babies has been traced, says mayor ... South Africa
  2. Move over, Durban: there’s a quicker way to get containers to Joburg News
  3. 'We have no record of the 10 babies ... Unless they were born in the air,' says ... South Africa
  4. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  5. ‘I just floored it’: ballsy mom outwits hijackers in high-speed chase News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail