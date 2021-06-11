Skull and crossbones sign given to unvaccinated people in rural India

Police in rural India have made some citizens who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus wear signs with a skull and crossbones, the universal symbol for danger, stoking anger in a country where shots are in short supply.

Officers in the Niwari district of central Madhya Pradesh state said they introduced the policy to encourage more vaccinations.

“Watching the low vaccination rate in our district, we decided to honour the people who were vaccinated — but we also found a large number of people who were not vaccinated,” Santosh Patel, a subdivisional police officer posted in the Prithvipur block of Niwari district, told Reuters on Thursday.

“To teach them a lesson and encourage them to be vaccinated, we administrated an oath to get them inoculated as soon as possible.”