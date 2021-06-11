World

Skull and crossbones sign given to unvaccinated people in rural India

Those who are vaccinated given a sign reading 'I am a nationalist'

11 June 2021 - 13:33 By Saurabh Sharma
Vaccination rates in India's rural areas are among the lowest in the country. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Police in rural India have made some citizens who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus wear signs with a skull and crossbones, the universal symbol for danger, stoking anger in a country where shots are in short supply.

Officers in the Niwari district of central Madhya Pradesh state said they introduced the policy to encourage more vaccinations.

“Watching the low vaccination rate in our district, we decided to honour the people who were vaccinated but we also found a large number of people who were not vaccinated,” Santosh Patel, a subdivisional police officer posted in the Prithvipur block of Niwari district, told Reuters on Thursday.

“To teach them a lesson and encourage them to be vaccinated, we administrated an oath to get them inoculated as soon as possible.”

Those who were vaccinated were given a sign with the colours of the Indian flag reading “I am a nationalist”.

Those who were not vaccinated were given a skull and crossbones sign reading “Do not come near me, I am not vaccinated. Please stay away from me”, according to Patel and video footage from the district. Some people were seen wearing the signs taped to their chests.

The policy has provoked anger online, with social media users calling it an “insult” and “stigmatising”.

Around 14% of residents in Madhya Pradesh have had one inoculation against the coronavirus, with vaccination rates in rural areas like Niwari among the lowest in the country.

India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, is suffering with supply issues after exporting tens of millions of shots, including donations to smaller nations.

Reuters

Young, Indian, Unvaccinated: the world's largest inoculation drive falters

India began an inoculation drive for its 1.38 billion people in earnest in mid-January.
