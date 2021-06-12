World

Putin says relations with US at lowest point in years

12 June 2021 - 11:18 By Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony launching the Amur gas processing plant managed by Gazprom company via video link outside Moscow, Russia, on June 9 2021.
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony launching the Amur gas processing plant managed by Gazprom company via video link outside Moscow, Russia, on June 9 2021.
Image: Sputnik/Sergei Ilyin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with NBC News ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden next week, said US-Russia relations are at their lowest point in years.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on Wednesday. The White House has said Biden will bring up ransomware attacks emanating from Russia, Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, the jailing of dissidents and other issues that have irritated the relationship.

“We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years,” Putin said, according to an NBC translation of excerpts of an interview broadcast on Friday.

Putin praised former President Donald Trump as “an extraordinary individual, talented individual,” and said Biden, as a career politician, was “radically different” from Trump.

Asked about Biden calling him a killer in an interview in March, Putin said he had heard dozens of such accusations. “This is not something I worry about in the least,” Putin said.

Biden's first international trip schedule - from the queen of England to Putin

The following are some of the main events of US President Joe Biden's schedule on an eight-day trip to the UK, Belgium and Switzerland, the first ...
News
4 days ago

Biden, at the start of an eight-day visit to Europe this week, said: “We're not seeking conflict with Russia.”

“We want a stable and predictable relationship ... but I've been clear: The United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities.”

Putin was asked about several Russian dissidents whose deaths have been blamed on Moscow, including ex-KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko who was poisoned in 2006. Putin dismissed the question as “verbal indigestion”. He said some of those responsible for the deaths are in prison.

On the issue of recent ransomware attacks that the US has traced to Russia, Putin denied any knowledge of the hackings and called on Biden to reach an agreement with him on cyberspace, NBC News said.

Putin also dismissed a report in the Washington Post this week that Russia was preparing to supply Iran with an advanced satellite that would enable it to track potential military targets across the Middle East.

“It's just fake news. At the very least, I don't know anything about this kind of thing,” Putin said, according to NBC News. “It's just nonsense, garbage.” 

MORE

Huge US raid on cybercrime as hackers' bitcoin ransom is seized

Investigators seized 63.7 bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3m, paid by Colonial after last month's hack of its systems that led to massive shortages ...
News
4 days ago

Test for the West: G7 summit to answer ‘defining question of our time’

Leaders of rich democracies want to show they can compete with the power of China and the assertiveness of Russia
World
4 days ago

Putin inks law to ban 'extremists' from elections amid Navalny crackdown

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed legislation that bars members of "extremist" organisations from running for office, a move allies ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We have no record of the 10 babies ... Unless they were born in the air,' says ... South Africa
  2. Family claiming births of record 10 babies has been traced, says mayor ... South Africa
  3. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  4. LISTEN | 'They're fighting for their lives,' says aunt as family strives to ... South Africa
  5. Payback time: cops might have to repay R100m robbers stole in heist News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail