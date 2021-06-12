World

Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada

12 June 2021 - 11:39 By Carlos Osorio
A police vehicle is parked outside what local media describe as the home of Nathaniel Veltman, who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder after four members of a Muslim family were killed, in London, Ontario, Canada, on June 8 2021.
A police vehicle is parked outside what local media describe as the home of Nathaniel Veltman, who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder after four members of a Muslim family were killed, in London, Ontario, Canada, on June 8 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Thousands of people marched on Friday in support of a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man driving a pickup truck last Sunday in an attack the police described as a hate crime.

The four victims, spanning three generations, were killed when Nathaniel Veltman, 20, ran into them while they were out for an evening walk near their home. A fifth family member, a nine-year-old boy, survived.

People in London, Ontario marched about 7km from the spot where the family was struck down to a nearby mosque, the site close to where Veltman was arrested by police.

Some carried placards with messages reading 'Hate has no home here', 'Love over hate'. Similar events were held in other cities in Ontario, Canada's most populous province.

“The best part was not just the numbers ... but the diversity of the people coming from every single community in London, coming together for this cause,” said 19-year-old college student Abdullah Al Jarad at the march.

The attack sparked outrage across Canada, with politicians from all sides condemning the crime, spurring growing calls to take action to curb hate crime and Islamophobia.

Veltman made a brief court appearance on Thursday and will return to court on Monday. He faces four charges of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the killings a “terrorist attack” and vowed to clamp down on far-right groups and online hate. 

Reuters

MORE

Pope meets Canadian cardinals after indigenous school scandal

Pope Francis met with both Vatican-based Canadian cardinals on Saturday as their country reels from the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a ...
News
6 days ago

Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in 'burka ban' vote

A far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in Switzerland won a narrow victory in a binding referendum on Sunday instigated by the same group that ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We have no record of the 10 babies ... Unless they were born in the air,' says ... South Africa
  2. Family claiming births of record 10 babies has been traced, says mayor ... South Africa
  3. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  4. LISTEN | 'They're fighting for their lives,' says aunt as family strives to ... South Africa
  5. Payback time: cops might have to repay R100m robbers stole in heist News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail