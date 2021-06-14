‘Reckoning’ with slavery: toppled Francis Scott Key statue replaced by African figures

King said visitors will learn that, aside from being a slave owner, Key in his role as district attorney of Washington, D.C., successfully lobbied President Andrew Jackson to appoint his brother-in-law, Roger Taney, to the US Supreme Court. Seated on the nation's highest court, Taney famously wrote the Dred Scott decision which declared that Blacks were not and could never be citizens of the US.

The exhibit also will spotlight the rarely sung third verse of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” although it is still being decided exactly how that information will be conveyed, King said.

Key wrote the poem after witnessing a British attack on a Maryland fort during the War of 1812, and in the third stanza he wrote about sending slaves to their graves. Some historians say that was meant to threaten African Americans who were promised freedom by the British if they fought on their side in the war between the US and Great Britain.

King said “Monumental Reckoning” targets both “systems of oppression” and individuals who need to self-reflect on “what needs to be fixed on behalf of others,” including bigoted views.

“I hope it becomes a communal space where people come to speak and to listen to others — people who don't look like them. So that we can have a dialogue that the entire country needs to be having,” King said. “Out in the open. Literally, out in the open.”