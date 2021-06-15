AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail fails to prevent Covid-19 in study

AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail was only 33% effective at preventing Covid-19 symptoms in people who had been exposed to the coronavirus, failing a study that was key to the drugmaker’s pandemic push.

The trial of 1,121 adult volunteers looked at whether the long-acting antibody combination could protect people who had recently been in contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in places like care homes. The company said it is running other studies of the medicine that could help clarify the findings.

The outcome is a blow to AstraZeneca for a drug that was hoped to be a bright spot in the company’s pandemic efforts following the mixed success of its vaccine with the University of Oxford. Other drugmakers such as GlaxoSmithKline Plc have had some success in getting similar therapies through clinical tests and approved for people who are at risk of severe disease or can’t get vaccinated.