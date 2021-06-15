World

Georgia man fatally shoots cashier, injures deputy over face mask dispute

15 June 2021 - 08:45 By Reuters
Shopper fatally shoots cashier over an argument about his face mask.
Shopper fatally shoots cashier over an argument about his face mask.
Image: 123RF/inlooka / File photo

A man shopping at a supermarket in Georgia state on Monday shot and killed the cashier serving him over an argument about his face mask, before wounding an off-duty sheriff's deputy working at the store, local authorities said.

Victor Lee Tucker Jr, 30, shot the supermarket cashier with a handgun and was later involved in a shoot-out with the off-duty deputy, in which both were injured, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The statement did not provide further details about the argument between Tucker and the cashier, who was also not identified.

DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) officers arrested Tucker as he was trying to crawl out the front door of the supermarket, GBI said.

Both Tucker and the wounded deputy are in stable condition, it added. A second cashier who was grazed by a bullet was treated for her injury on the scene. 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  2. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News
  3. Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon South Africa
  4. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News
  5. 'Diamond rush' in KZN sparks call for calm, pending inspection South Africa

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal