Twin orphaned bear cubs given shelter near India-Pakistan border

Years of hostilities and an electric fence along a de facto border between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan have taken a toll not just on humans. Wildlife has also been badly afflicted in one of the world's most militarised regions.

The latest victims of the decades-old conflict are two orphaned Asiatic bear cubs found on the Pakistan side of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Sharda and Narda were discovered last year by villagers at an altitude of 14,000 feet (4,270m), alone, and unable to open their eyes, said Muhammad Ashraf, an official with the wildlife and fisheries department in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“Our guards and volunteers reconnoitred the area for about two months but did not find any trace of the she-bear on our side of the divide,” Ashraf said.