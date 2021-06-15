World

WATCH | Loyal squirrel guards his rescuer's cash register

15 June 2021 - 12:54 By Reuters

Turkish jeweller Mehmet Yuksel's cash register is guarded by a staunch, lion-hearted squirrel named Memocan.

Memocan and his brothers were rescued by Yuksel three months ago, when the squirrels' mother was found dead.

Memocan injured his paw and has been recovering at Yuksel's jewellery store.

Memocan won't let anyone but the jeweller take cash from the register. “Memocan immediately steps in when a stranger attempts to take the money and gold in our cash register and attacks,” said Yuksel.

He said he initially thought it was a coincidence but when he took a closer look, he realised that it was not the case.

Yuksel says once Memocan recovers he will return to nature because that's where he belongs.

