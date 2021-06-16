Swiss baker invents 'Peace Cake' for Biden-Putin summit

A Swiss baker has invented a so-called “Peace Cake” to mark the Biden-Putin presidential summit, inspired by US and Russian culinary traditions.

Scrawled on top in navy blue frosting are the words “Peace of Cake” next to flags and symbols from the two countries: a doll and samovar for Russia and a Coca-Cola and marshmallows for the US.

Inside, the cake is half honey-flavoured, according to the Russian tradition, and half red-velvet, which is popular in the US.

“You can understand it as a 'piece of cake' or 'peace cake'," said Olga Johnson, owner of the Christie's Bakery in Geneva, where the summit was taking place.