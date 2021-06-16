Wide gulf, slim hopes as Putin and Biden arrive for summit

Shaking hands in front of a grand Geneva villa, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday began their first summit since Biden took office, with deep disagreements likely and expectations of solving them low.

Both have said they hope their talks can lead to more stable and predictable relations, even though they are at odds over everything from arms control and cyber-hacking to election interference and Ukraine.

“We're not expecting a big set of deliverables out of this meeting,” a senior US official told reporters, saying the leaders were expected to talk for four or five hours from around 1:30pm (1130 GMT).

Putin and Biden exchanged a few words before going inside.