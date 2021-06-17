HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 national security police

Five hundred Hong Kong police officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on Thursday, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law.

Around dawn, police arrested five executives of the newspaper, and officers were later seen sitting at computers in the newsroom after entering with a warrant to seize journalistic materials.

The raid is the latest blow to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the tabloid's owner and a staunch Beijing critic, whose assets have been seized under the security law and who is serving prison sentences for taking part in illegal assemblies.

Police said the warrant was aimed at gathering evidence, including from reporters' phones and computers, raising alarm about media freedoms.

It said the tabloid published dozens of reports dating back to 2019 that may have breached the security law, without saying when the most recent articles in question were. The legislation is not retrospective but prosecutors can use actions from before its implementation as evidence.

“The nature of the articles is very simple: inciting, requesting foreign countries to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Very straightforward,” senior superintendent Li Kwai-wah told reporters outside the paper's headquarters.