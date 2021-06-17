World

HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 national security police

17 June 2021 - 08:45 By Reuters
Police officers from the national security department place seized items into a police van outside the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021.
Police officers from the national security department place seized items into a police van outside the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. 
Image: REUTERS/Lam YikE

Five hundred Hong Kong police officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on Thursday, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law.

Around dawn, police arrested five executives of the newspaper, and officers were later seen sitting at computers in the newsroom after entering with a warrant to seize journalistic materials.

The raid is the latest blow to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the tabloid's owner and a staunch Beijing critic, whose assets have been seized under the security law and who is serving prison sentences for taking part in illegal assemblies.

Police said the warrant was aimed at gathering evidence, including from reporters' phones and computers, raising alarm about media freedoms.

It said the tabloid published dozens of reports dating back to 2019 that may have breached the security law, without saying when the most recent articles in question were. The legislation is not retrospective but prosecutors can use actions from before its implementation as evidence.

“The nature of the articles is very simple: inciting, requesting foreign countries to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Very straightforward,” senior superintendent Li Kwai-wah told reporters outside the paper's headquarters.

Police officers unload equipment from a truck outside the headquarters of the Apple Daily newspaper and its publisher Next Digital Ltd. in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Hong Kong's national security police arrested five executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper for suspected breaches of the national security law, local news outlets reported Thursday, as the government escalated its campaign against well-known activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
Police officers unload equipment from a truck outside the headquarters of the Apple Daily newspaper and its publisher Next Digital Ltd. in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Hong Kong's national security police arrested five executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper for suspected breaches of the national security law, local news outlets reported Thursday, as the government escalated its campaign against well-known activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
Image: Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

Li said police have also frozen HK$18 million ($2.32 million) of assets owned by three companies linked to Apple Daily and that the raid was not targeted at the media industry as a whole.

“This is a blatant attack on the editorial side of Apple Daily,” Mark Simon, an adviser to Lai who is outside Hong Kong, told Reuters. “They're arresting the top editorial folks.”

It was the second time police have raided the Apple Daily headquarters; 200 officers went in last year to arrest Lai on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces.

Lai has been in detention since December, denied bail under the security law and serving several sentences for taking part in some unauthorised rallies, including during the global financial hub's mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The security law was Beijing's first major move to set China's most restive city on an authoritarian path. It punishes anything Beijing deems as subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

National security police said in a statement that five directors of a company had been arrested on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country or with external elements. Hong Kong police do not name arrestees.

Apple Daily said editor-in-chief Ryan Law, CEO Cheung Kim-hung, COO Chow Tat-kuen, Deputy Chief Editor Chan Puiman and CEO Editor Cheung Chi-wai had all been arrested in morning raids.

Pictures published by Apple Daily showed police sitting at reporters' desks and using their computers. A person streaming a live feed for Apple Daily's Facebook page said reporters were prevented from accessing certain floors or getting their equipment or notebooks.

Chief editor Law was seen walking in handcuffs, flanked by police officers. The Apple Daily paper's general news desk told reporters in a text message seen by Reuters to carry on with their assignments outside the building for the time being.

Pro-government supporters hold signs against Apple Daily outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives who were suspected to have breached the new national security law, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021.
Pro-government supporters hold signs against Apple Daily outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives who were suspected to have breached the new national security law, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Lam Yik

The move is the latest blow to Apple Daily after authorities last month directed jailed tycoon Lai's shares in Next Digital , publisher of the newspaper, to be frozen.

Asked how long he thinks the newspaper can survive, Simon said: “It's not up to us. It's up to them. There's 100 police officers in our newsroom. They decide, not us.”

Apple Daily is an unapologetic tabloid that mixes pro-democracy discourse with celebrity gossip and investigations of those in power and is popular in Hong Kong.

In May, Reuters reported that Hong Kong's security chief sent letters to Lai and branches of HSBC and Citibank threatening up to seven years in jail for any dealings with the billionaire's accounts in the city.

Lai's assets were also frozen under the same law. 

READ MORE:

Veteran Hong Kong democrats found guilty in landmark unlawful assembly case

A Hong Kong court found seven prominent democrats guilty of unauthorised assembly charges, including 82-year-old barrister Martin Lee and media ...
News
2 months ago

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai in custody after fraud charge

Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was denied bail on Thursday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Daddy has won’ — SA has a laugh at man who believes he bagged ... South Africa
  2. Mediclinic says it did not treat mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies, despite claim in ... South Africa
  3. Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO says 'Thembisa 10' not admitted there South Africa
  4. Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon South Africa
  5. From unique birth to meeting with a minister: A timeline of the ‘Thembisa 10’ ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...