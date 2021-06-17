World

WHO want women of child-bearing age banned from drinking alcohol

17 June 2021 - 09:57 By Batandwa Malingo
WHO says women of child-bearing age should be banned from drinking alcohol.
WHO says women of child-bearing age should be banned from drinking alcohol.
Image: 123RF/Somchai Jongmeesuk

Women of child-bearing age should be banned from drinking alcohol. That is one of the proposals contained in the first draft of the World Health Organisation's Alcohol Action Plan 2022-2030.

WHO says that the harmful use of alcohol causes about three million deaths annually and the overall burden of disease and injuries attributable to alcohol use remains high.

It also said the implementation of some of the policies aimed at curbing harmful use of alcohol have not been smooth in its member states.

The organisation says its action plan, released on June 15, aims to boost effective implementation of the global strategy to reduce the harmful use of alcohol as a public health priority and considerably reduce morbidity and mortality due to alcohol use — over and above general morbidity and mortality trends — as well as associated social consequences, and with that to improve the health and wellbeing of populations globally”.

To achieve these goals, it calls for appropriate action to prevention of the initiation of drinking among children and adolescents, prevention of drinking among pregnant women and women of child-bearing age, and protection of people from pressures to drink, especially in societies with high levels of alcohol consumption where heavy drinkers are encouraged to drink even more”. 

This, WHO believes, would also decrease chances of alcohol fetal conditions in children.

According to research, alcohol fetal disorder occurs in children whose mothers drink alcohol during pregnancy.

A 2018 study by Stellenbosch University found that in SA women who both drank alcohol and smoked during pregnancy had an almost three times higher risk of stillbirth compared to women who stayed away from these activities. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA-based diplomat ‘spent R36m in three months on duty-free alcohol’, says Dirco

One SA-based diplomat has been found to have allegedly spent R36m in three months on duty-free alcohol.
News
2 days ago

Booze sales restricted, curfew tightened and size of gatherings reduced: SA moved to lockdown level 3

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday moved the country to lockdown level 3 amid a surge of Covid-19 cases, particularly in Gauteng.
Politics
1 day ago

SA's Covid-19 death toll among worst in world, far higher than official tally

A SAMRC report says the excess death rate per 100,000 population for SA was 258 over the past 12 months. This places the country in the top five ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Daddy has won’ — SA has a laugh at man who believes he bagged ... South Africa
  2. Mediclinic says it did not treat mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies, despite claim in ... South Africa
  3. Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO says 'Thembisa 10' not admitted there South Africa
  4. Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon South Africa
  5. From unique birth to meeting with a minister: A timeline of the ‘Thembisa 10’ ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...