As Covid-19 funeral pyres burn, gloom gathers over India's rural economy

Almost two-thirds of India's 1.35 billion population live in the small towns and villages in the countryside, and the rural economy accounts for about a third of the country's GDP.

So whatever bounce back India's economy makes from the pandemic, the farm sector is unlikely to be a big help, with rural households saddled in debt, unable to make purchases needed to drive their farm output, or keep money circulating in their communities.

Rural India was largely spared during the first wave of infections, which peaked in September, as the farm sector grew 3.6% in the fiscal year that ended in March, even though latest official estimates showed the broader economy contracted 7.3%. But the second wave appears to have washed away that resilience.

“This time sentiments in the hinterland are very weak and even those with money are choosing to save rather than spending it or paying off loans,” said Ramesh Iyer, MD, Mahindra Finance, one of the biggest shadow lenders in the rural sector.

Iyer said even with farm incomes rising, fewer people are taking on housing, car and personal loans, and nearly one in three borrowers are delaying repayments. This is either because lockdowns have restricted activity or people's earnings have stopped or they prefer to save for emergencies.

Mahindra & Mahindra, India's biggest tractor maker, sold 22,843 tractors in May, down 12.6% from April for its worst month this year.

VACCINATION SLOWER IN RURAL AREAS

The spread of coronavirus to the countryside exposed the paucity of the medical infrastructure, and the impact of the epidemic is still being assessed, with little trust in official figures on infections and deaths as testing for the disease has been woefully inadequate.

India's vaccination drive is also far behind the curve, and the fears of a potential third wave are damaging people's confidence in the economic outlook.