Vaccine reunites UK twins, 92, separated in the same care home by Covid-19

18 June 2021 - 08:39 By TimesLIVE
UK twins aged 92 lived in different units of the same care home and were only reunited after receiving the jab. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Sasirin Pamai

UK twins Minnie Walsh and Patrick Speed, separated at the same care home in Hull for more than a year, have finally been reunited.

The twins aged 92 lived in different units of the same home, Saltshouse Haven, and were only reunited after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination jab.

BBC news reports that the twins had previously been apart once when Speed was in India during World War 2.

“Life is back to normal now as we've always been together and always lived close together,” Speed was quoted as saying by BBC.

“We are full of joy to be back together after such a long year,” said Walsh.

