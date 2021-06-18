White House to finish allocating 80 million US-made Covid-19 shots for shipment abroad

The White House will finish allocating 80 million US-made Covid-19 shots that it has pledged to ship abroad in the coming days, with shipments going out as soon as the countries are ready to receive them, a top US official said on Thursday.

The US has already begun shipping doses, said White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, adding that some shots were meant to go to Canada on Thursday and some will go to Brazil in the coming weeks.

Canada said it expected to receive about one million Moderna Inc shots from the US on Thursday. Later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that the US had delivered a million doses to Canada.

The Biden administration earlier this month announced plans for how it will allocate 25 million shots and said it would allocate the remaining 55 million shots by the end of June.