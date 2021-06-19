World

Iran's foreign minister says Raisi is new elected president

19 June 2021 - 11:25 By Reuters
Image: Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Iran's Foreign Minister said on Saturday that hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi was the country's new elected president and everyone would have to work with him from now on.

Zarif also told a diplomacy forum in the Turkish resort of Antalya that issues in Iran's nuclear talks with Western powers were not insurmountable and he hoped to achieve a result before August.  

