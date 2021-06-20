The race to save African-American cemeteries from being 'erased'

Frank Washington was making preparations to bury his aunt in a small family cemetery in the historic Virginia community of Thoroughfare when he found a gate barring access to the graveyard.

The town, an hour west of Washington, DC, dates back to the 1800s, when it was settled by freed slaves and Native Americans. Small burial grounds are scattered throughout the area — some still in use, some forgotten entirely.

The ownership legalities behind many of these plots can be fuzzy, Washington said, but the discovery a few months ago of the gate belonging to a nearby brewery that owns access to the property still came as a shock.

“The deeds are so old that it's hard to find some of these things,” Washington said.

“Most of these were family sites, and (ownership) was not documented the way it was for those who weren't people of colour,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

When Washington and other residents decided to look into the situation with other cemeteries in town, they found one bulldozed and more under threat, and also rediscovered several others.

The sense of crisis in Thoroughfare echoes a growing urgency across the country to stop the destruction of African-American burial grounds, said Kelley Fanto Deetz, co-CEO of the History, Arts and Science Action Network.

“People are absolutely starting to realise that these kinds of historical injustices need to be addressed now. So there is a change coming,” she said.

Bill DeWitt, whose wife owns the Farm Brewery at Broad Run, said the gate has been on that lane for years and was recently moved closer to the highway, but does not cut off all access to the graveyard.

“It is locked as it borders brewery property and we have to control access,” he said in an email.

“The descendants have access through brewery property whenever they want it. They can drive right up to the cemetery,” which is on property owned by someone else, he said.

Historians say Black graveyards were vulnerable from their beginnings.

“A lot of the early burial grounds were associated with plantations or land that people didn't own,” said Barbara Heath, president of the national Society for Historical Archaeology.

“They're really vulnerable to development if people don't know they're there,” she said.