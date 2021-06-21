World

Tropical storm Claudette to strengthen again into a tropical storm by early Monday

21 June 2021 - 08:54 By Reuters
Emergency personnel work at the accident site as smoke rises from the wreckage after about 18 vehicles slammed together on a rain-drenched Alabama highway during Tropical Storm Claudette, in Butler County, Alabama, US, June 19, 2021.
Emergency personnel work at the accident site as smoke rises from the wreckage after about 18 vehicles slammed together on a rain-drenched Alabama highway during Tropical Storm Claudette, in Butler County, Alabama, US, June 19, 2021.
Image: Still image from video obtained via social media. RICKY SCOTT via REUTERS

Tropical depression Claudette has strengthened a little and is expected to become a tropical storm again by early Monday over eastern North Carolina, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The system is located 150 miles (240 km) west-northwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h) the NHC added. 

Nine children, one adult killed in Alabama highway crash

Nine children and a young father were killed in a pileup of about 18 vehicles on a rain-drenched Alabama highway during Tropical Storm Claudette.

READ MORE:

More cyclones than usual forecast for East Asia by September

Half of the roughly 20 tropical cyclones expected to form in the western Pacific Ocean through September this year are predicted to hit land in East ...
News
2 weeks ago

US government forecasts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

The US government on Thursday forecast an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which is already off to an early start with a storm expected ...
News
1 month ago

Renewed solar ejections are no laughing matter for us or our planet

Many pooh-pooh the idea of solar storms, but just as the sun rises every day, so does their threat to Earth
World
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat ... South Africa
  4. Zulu royals split on a new king News
  5. Electrocuted couple's 'meter bridged, earth disconnected': City Power South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...